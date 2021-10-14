Crews battle fire at Dispatch Sports Pub & Grill in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Firefighters battled a large fire at the Dispatch Sports Pub & Grill on West Main Street on Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire was coming through the roof and it is not known if anybody was inside at the time the fire started. Lansing fire and Lansing medical crews are on the scene attempting to figure out what the cause of the fire is.

This fire is also causing backups on roads near the area. Lansing Road is closed along I-496 near Grand River Park. Here’s a picture of the traffic situation as of 8:00 a.m.

