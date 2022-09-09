DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Firefighters have been battling flames at a house on Pleasant River Drive off of North Waverly Road in Delhi Township.

Fire crews from Lansing, Delhi, and Mason responded to reports of the fire and are currently on the scene.

A neighbor told 6 News that the home owners are not currently at the house.

6 News is also on the scene and can see flames coming from the top of the house.

It is currently unknown if anyone is injured, or how the fire started.

As we find out more, 6 News will keep you updated.