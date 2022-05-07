BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple fire departments are working to put out a wildfire in Big Prairie Township Saturday afternoon.

The Newaygo County Emergency Services says that the fire is around Pine Avenue and 12th Street. It’s unclear when or where it began.

Firefighters on scene told News 8 just before 5 p.m. that the fire was under control and no structures were threatened.

A helicopter was also on scene dropping water to put out the flames.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.









Wildfire scene in Big Prairie Township (05/07/22)

No open burning is permitted at this time due to “high fire danger,” authorities said.

The ban prohibits the burning of leaves and debris and includes burn barrels and other types of open burning.

The combination of strong winds and warm temperatures has elevated the fire danger throughout the county.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids for parts of southwest Lower Michigan through Saturday. According to the outlook, dry air will make it easier for small fires to spread out of control amid dry vegetation.

Fire danger will continue to be high Saturday as east winds up to 10 mph to 15 mph, which will make fires spread quickly.