MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple crews are battled a house fire on the 800 block of W. Columbia St. in Mason.

6 News is on the scene and the fire now seems to be under control, but for a while smoke could be seen coming from the home and roads in the area were also blocked off.

The Ingham Township Fire Department, the Dansville Fire Department, and the City of Mason Fire Department were on scene.







Animal Control was also at the home, but at this time no animals have been spotted.

There was also an ambulance on scene.