LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Firefighters extinguished a housefire on Samantha Avenue in Lansing Friday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 700 block of Samantha Avenue for reports of a fire.

Shortly after, the fire was extinguished. Most of the damage appeared to be contained to inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.