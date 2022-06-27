LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews are investigating a house fire in the 200 block of E. Cavanaugh Rd. in Lansing.

The incident started around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning.

First responders said when they arrived they saw heavy smoke at the home.

An official tells 6 News a mother and kids were sent to a local hospital because of the incident and are being treated.

6 News is on the scene and there are several fire crews investigating the incident and smoke in the area.

At this time that is all the information we have. As soon as we learn more we will update you on-air and online.