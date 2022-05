LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the 1300 block of Pompton St., in the area of Marion Avenue and Warwick Drive.

Crews were first alerted to the fire at 3:08 p.m.

At one time two fire trucks and a fire marshal were spotted at the scene, alongside one Lansing Fire Rescue Command.

The fire was contained to one part of the house and was quickly extinguished, a Lansing Fire Captain told 6 News.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.