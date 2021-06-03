Crews on scene of a fire in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Crew are on the scene of a fire in East Lansing, in the 300 block of Spartan Avenue. That’s just north of Albert Street.

According to the 6 News on team, neighbors say no one was home when the fire first started.

The East Lansing Fire Department is responding, and smoke can be seen coming from the home.

The home itself appears to be a duplex.

It’s not clear when the fire started but 6 News can confirm it was before 1:30 p.m.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.