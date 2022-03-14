EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews are on scene of a house fire on the 1000 block of Pickton Dr. in Delta Township.

A firefighter on scene said that the fire was in a two-story house and they were able to contain it to just one room.

When the fire started, two people were at home but they were able to get out safely.

Smoke detectors were working in the home and alerted the couple to get out, officials said.

The Red Cross will help them with accommodations as the home will need to be cleaned.

The fire began around 10:00 a.m. Monday.