LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Energy companies say their crews are on standby for whatever mother nature brings, including BWL.

“We have plenty of in-house crews if we should see more outages than we anticipate,” said General Manager of the board of Lansing water and Light, Dick Peffley. “Then we will activate our mutual aid and bring crews in and we also have contractors who are on call so right now we are figuring we can handle the event with our in-house crews but plenty of labor available if needed. “

In Jackson, Consumers Energy says they’re also keeping a close eye on the forecast, but they don’t expect any major problems.

“At this point it’s looking like it won’t be one of those historically large storms for us that creates a lot of damage and outages. However, we’re taking steps to make sure we are ready in case that changes,” said Senior Public Information Director at Consumers Energy, Terry DeDoes.

Consumers plans to have more than 130 crews ready to go. They say anytime ice and freezing rain is involved, there’s a chance power lines can come down.

“Ice is one of the major concerns that a utility (company) has because it causes so much damage and creates issues where you need to rebuild a system in a lot of cases to make the repairs and bring customers back online.”

In Lansing BWL says they hope recent efforts cutting back tree branches will help keep power lines up.

“We have completed our vegetation management cycle. We’ve been through the entire service territory so that will help minimize outages by limbs coming down from trees. It will not eliminate all of them, but that will minimize outages of limbs coming down on lines,” said Peffley.

Both companies say in the event of a power outage the best thing you can do is call. Adding it’s always a good idea to make sure you phones are charged.