UPDATE: Crews respond to hay fire in Leslie, power shut off in the area

UPDATE 3/8/2021 @ 10:35 A.M. (WLNS)— According to the Leslie Police Department, around 50 to 60 bales of hay caught on fire.

No one was injured, and no damage is being reported to the home near the fire.

Police say, first responders did cut the power in the area, as there were power lines directly above the bales of hay.

At this time the fire is under control, and crews expect to be out there for another hour while the remining smolders are extinguished.

Leslie Fire, Mason Fire, Onondaga Fire, Rives-Tompkins Fire, Henrietta Township Fire all responded to help get it under control.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Crews responded to the 4000 block of Jackson Road in Leslie, for what appears to be bales of hay on fire.

According to the 6 News team on the scene, several local departments are responding to the incident, crews are using water to put out the fire, and a tractor is being used to spread the piles out.

