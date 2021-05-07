Crews respond to an apartment fire in Lansing, two firefighters hurt

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Crews responded to an apartment fire in the 4500 block of Seaway drive Friday morning.

According to Lansing fire officials the call came in shortly before 12 p.m.

Two firefighters were hurt while responding to the fire, one was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, one was treated on the scene.

The firefighter taken to the hospital was hurt after a ceiling fell down on top of him during a roof check. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Tobin says the apartment that was the original source of the fire was unoccupied at the time. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in a short amount of time.

At least five people will be displaced from their home as a result, the total number is not known at this time.

Three apartments were damaged during the fire.

It’s unknown what caused the fire and it remains under investigation.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.