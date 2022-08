LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 8 a.m. Monday, a fire broke out in a building on the 3000 block of Pine Tree Road.

The building is currently listed for lease.

Lansing Fire Department responded to the fire and is currently on the scene, along with three of their trucks.

6 News was also on the scene and could see smoke coming from the building.

It is currently unknown how the fire started, or if anyone was hurt.

As more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.