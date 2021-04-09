Crews respond to fire in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Crews responded to a fire in Bath Township on Chadwell Street, near Saginaw Street.

According to the 6 News team on the scene, the structure is called a free-standing apartment, and the building is a total loss.

All windows in the building were knocked out, and damage on the outside is visible.

Fire officials from both Bath and East Lansing were on scene of the fire.

According to those on the scene, no injuries were reported, and first responders are working to clean up the area. The fire started around 10:30 A.M., a pet was rescued from the home.

The cause of the fires is not known at this time.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.