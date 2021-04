BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Crews are on the scene of a fire in Bath Township, near the 65 hundred block of Coleman Road.

The 6 News photographer on scene is reporting a large fire, and lots of smoke coming from the area.

Fire officials tell 6 News they believe the structure is an abandon house.

Roads near the area are shutdown.

Multiple departments are responding to the fire.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.