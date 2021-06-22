VIDEO: Crews respond to house fire in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Lansing.

The fires started shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the 6 News team on scene, the home is located in the area of Horton and Jerome Streets.

At least one home is on fire, but 6 News is reporting the home next door is also in danger, and has suffered some damage from the heat.

There is no word if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire, or if anyone is injured.

6 News can also report that there appears to fireworks going off inside the home. 6 News photographers say crews were pulled back away from the home due to flying debris.











<<<This story is developing and will be updated.