LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash involving an RV on US 127.

Both North and South lanes of US 127 are closed at Saginaw as of 3:30 P.M. Friday Afternoon.

At this time it’s not known how many vehicles are involved, or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

US 127 crash 6-25

US 127 crash 6-25

US 127 crash 6-25

US 127 crash 6-25

It is also unknown what caused the crash or if weather is a factor.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.