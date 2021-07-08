Crews search for man swept off Lake Michigan pier

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WLNS)– A search is underway for an 80-year-old man, who missing while fishing off a Lake Michigan pier.

According to 6 News CBS affiliate WSBT, rescue crews are searching near the North Pier at Tiscornia Beach.

Family members say the man had been fishing on the pier and needed help getting off the pier. When crews arrived around 10 a.m., they did not see him but found personal belongings floating in the lake.

Authorities estimate waves were around five feet.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, Berrien County Sheriff Department, USCG, Michigan State Police, and Great Lakes Drone Company are actively searching for the missing man.