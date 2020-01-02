Crews search Lake Michigan after big wave knocks 2 off pier

Throughout the day, members of the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union began noticing a mysterious charge on their account. Totals varied, but the frustration was the same.

One victim says its scary to not feel in control, but that is what happened when she logged into her account and saw a withdraw from "At Love World TV"

You knew right away it was a scam? "oh immediately..yeah."

Wednesday morning, Rhonda Fnby-Morse woke up to a text message from M-S-U Federal Credit Union.

"It said that there was a purchase made and I did not recognize it at all. I knew what my last debit purchase was because my kids rented a movie on prime." said Rhonda Fnby-Morse, Victim.

"Thankfully it was only $65, but any amount would be bad." Fnby-Morse added.

The purchase was from a company called "At Love World TV."

"I was like what is Love World TV?" Fnby-Morse added.

She then turned to Facebook, to find out she wasn't the only one.

"I was shocked..shocked how many people. I didn't see anything else from any other bank besides MSU. So hopefully there are some answers from MSU as to what happened with this breach." Fnby-Morse added.