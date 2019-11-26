Crews use wrong concrete on I-75 construction project and must redo it

TROY, Mich. (WLNS) – Construction crews will have to redo a small portion of I-75 because they used the wrong concrete mix. Work on the affected area won’t start until next year.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says it will need to replace the left two lanes on northbound I-75 from 13 1/2 Mile to 14 Mile roads in Oakland County. They will also have to redo the shoulders on the exit ramps to Big Beaver and Rochester Roads.

Despite the mix up, MDOT says the roads are safe to drive on. It’s all about the long term quality. “This is inspectors doing their jobs,” said MDOT Metro Region Engineer Kimberly Avery. “The pavement designated for replacement is safe for drivers to use, but the long-term durability is compromised and the reason for our actions.”

Replacement of the affected roads won’t take place until next year, which is the final year of the long I-75 freeway project. Crews told our media partners at MLive that they will remove and replace the affected portions before the project’s scheduled completion in late 2020.

“This direction is the equivalent to enforcing a warranty,” Avery said. “This action does not add additional costs to the contract and protects the taxpayer investment in the future.”

Right now both directions of I-75 are using the southbound side of the freeway and are separated by a concrete barrier between 13 Mile and Coolidge. Two lanes are open in each direction.

According to MDOT, the $224 million project involves reconstructing more than 8 miles of pavement in each direction, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and federally approved noise walls, and continuing construction of an additional travel lane between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.