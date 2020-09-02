Crime Stoppers, 1 request to identify, 1 request for information on cold case

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a cold case from 1989 and an attempt to identify a suspect involved in vehicle theft.

The first request for information is for a suspect involved in the shooting of 22-year-old Telisia Jackson of Lansing.

Ms. Jackson was found April 2, 1989 behind a warehouse on Turner just north of Sheridan Road in DeWitt Township.

Ms. Jackson died from a gunshot wound and the person responsible for her death has not been prosecuted.

If you have any information on the death of Telisia Jackson please contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. Crime Stoppers does not need your name, just any information you have regarding the incident.

Crime Stoppers is also asking for help in identifying a person that stole multiple items from a vehicle and then used stolen credit cards at two stores in Clinton County.

The incident happened early on August 25.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP