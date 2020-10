LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) 00 This week, Crime Stoppers is seeking help in identifying a person involved in an armed robbery in South Lansing.

The incident occurred during the evening hours of September 25, 2020.

The person was described as a black male possibly in hia late 40s and was driving a white Subaru.

If you have any info on the identity of this person, contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7876.