Crime Stoppers: 1 request to identify suspect involved in armed robbery

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery investigation.

The incident occurred on the 6800 block of South Cedar Street around 3:00 a.m. The suspect is a white male, approximately 30 years old, and approximately 5’9”.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Additionally, Lansing Police are reporting the following people have been taken into custody on their warrants are are no longer wanted: