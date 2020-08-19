Crime Stoppers: 1 request to identify suspect involved in armed robbery

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery investigation.
The incident occurred on the 6800 block of South Cedar Street around 3:00 a.m. The suspect is a white male, approximately 30 years old, and approximately 5’9”.
If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.
Additionally, Lansing Police are reporting the following people have been taken into custody on their warrants are are no longer wanted:
- Zoe Lampley from the 7/8 Crime Stoppers show
- Brian Henry from the 5/27Crime Stoppers show
- Gary Rodgers from the 7/22 Crime Stoppers show
- Harry Jackson from the 7/22 Crime Stoppers show
- Jamar Brown from the 2/5 Crime Stoppers show