Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted for homicide

This week, Crime Stoppers is seeking information locating two people wanted for a homicide.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety is requesting the assistance from the public regarding a homicide that occurred on July 15, 2020.

At 11:23 p.m. that night, two black males went to the house at 233 Showerman Rd (Michigan Center, MI).

They approached the homeowner’s residence and then knocked on the front door.

The homeowner briefly talked to the two individuals before they attempted to force their way into his home.

The homeowner and the suspects began fighting, one of the suspects pulled a gun, and fatally shot the homeowner’s wife in the head.

The victim was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose grandchildren were present when she was shot.

The suspects were seen running away from the scene and entering a vehicle that ultimately fled the area.