Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

Three people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week’s Crime Stoppers.

WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):

James Joseph Cefalo

Cefalo is a white male. He is 47 years old. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Cefalo has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for arson out of Lansing.

Laprece Tyron Evans

Evans is a black male. He is 46 years old. He is 6’1″ tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Evans has a Felony Warrant for larceny out of Lansing.

Kayleanna Marie Garvie

Garvie is a white female. She is 19 years old. She is 5’1″ tall and weighs about 132 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Garvie has a Felony Warrant for burglary out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these persons please call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. That’s 517-483-7867.





