Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

Three people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week’s Crime Stoppers.

WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):

James Winston Honeysucker

Honeysucker is a black male. He is 29 years old. He is 5’5″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. Honeysucker has black hair and brown eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for armed robbery out of Lansing.

Usama Alla Thabatah

Thabatah is a white male. He is 50 years old. He is 6’1″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Thabatha has a Felony Warrant for fraud out of Lansing.

John Davis Scruggs

Scruggs is a white male. He is 38 years old. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 143 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Scruggs has a Felony Warrant for assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these persons please call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. That’s 517-483-7867.





