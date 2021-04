LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department are seeking help in finding two wanted subjects.

CASE ONE:

Elizabeth Jean Bacon: Female, Age 34, 5’09”, 160 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes

Ms. Bacon has a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

CASE TWO: Anthony Carter Cooper: Male, Age 20, 5’07”, 135 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Mr. Cooper has a warrant for aggravated assault out of Lansing, Michigan.