Crime Stoppers: Lansing police need information in burglary attempt case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is currently investigating a burglary attempt that took place on July 16 at the 3100 block of East Michigan Avenue, as well as a shooting that occurred on July 8 on Robertson Avenue. One subject is wanted and there are two requests for information.

Accused thief in atempted burglary case.

CASE ONE:

An attempted burglary that took place in the early morning hours on July 16 is currently under investigation by the Lansing Police Department, on the 3100 block of East Michigan Avenue. The accused thief arrived in a white Jeep Compass.

CASE TWO:

The silver GMC SUV from the shooting on July 8.

A shooting took place on Roberston Avenue on July 9 at 11:17 p.m. in Lansing. Upon investigation, a dark colored sedan and a silver GMC SUV were chasing and shooting at each other. An uninvolved family had just arrived home, seated in their vehicle in a neraby driveway. The people inside the silver GMC SUV then targeted and fired upon the family, multiple gunshots ripping through the vehiclw while the family was inside.

Tom Allen Manuel, wanted for robbery.

CASE THREE:

Tom Allen Manuel, pictured below, has a warrant for his arrest for robbery in the Lansing. Manuel is 45-years-old, is five foot nine inches tall, 165 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the cases above is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.