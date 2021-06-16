Crime Stoppers: Lansing police seeking help in finding two wanted subjects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in finding two wanted subjects. One man is wanted for assault and another is wanted on weapons charges.

CASE ONE: Kayzohn Wilshoun Hoard has a warrant for assault out of the City of Lansing, Michigan. He is18-years-old, 5’09”, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE TWO: Matthew Allen Kasdorf has a warrant for a weapons offense out of Lansing, Michigan. Kasdorf is 40-years-old, 6’01”, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.