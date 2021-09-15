Crime Stoppers: Police investigating shots fired, two wanted subjects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department (LPD) needs your help in three cases this week. Police are investigating a shots fired incident, have warrants out for two men.

CASE ONE:

According to LPD, shots were fired into a residence on the 800 block of Cawood St during the evening on Sept. 11. The shots can be seen coming from a red sedan. If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO:

The LPD is looking for 38-year-old William John Moritz, who has a warrant for assault in Lansing. Moritz is 5’9, 107 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding Moritz or his location, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE THREE:

Lansing Police are looking for 34-year-old Robert Lee Alvarado, who has a warrant for a home invasion in Lansing. Alvarado is 6’4, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding Alvarado or his location, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.