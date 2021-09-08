Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in armed robbery case, bike theft case, finding missing girl,

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help in three cases this week. Police are investigating one armed robbery case, one bike theft case, and one teenage girl is missing.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place in the early morning of September 3. The suspect was described as a Black man, approximately 5’8″ between 30 and 40 years old. The suspect fled in a white Chevrolet Impala with a black bumper (pictured below.) If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in locating missing 17-year-old Elizabeth Duffy. Duffy is white, 5’3″, 105 pounds with dyed red hair. If you see Duffy or know where she is, please contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE THREE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating a bike theft that occurred on the 1200 block of East Michigan Avenue on August 15. Two subjects allegedly broke a bike lock and left the scene with the bike. If you have information regarding this case, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.