Crime Stoppers: Police Seeking help in burglary case, fraud case, finding one wanted subject

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases this week: one burglary case, one fraud case and one man is wanted.

CASE ONE

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a burglary case that took place on September 11 on the 400 block of North Verlinden Ave.

Surveillance video shows a Black man in his 30s entering the building.

If you have any information regarding this suspect you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.







CASE TWO

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a case where a subject obtained services from a business with fraudulent identification.

If you have any information regarding the suspect you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE THREE

Larry Allen Ferris, 31, is wanted for kidnapping in the City of Lansing. Ferris is 6’03”, 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding the suspect you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.