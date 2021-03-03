Crime Stoppers: Police seeking information in retail fraud case, locating wanted subject

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in two cases: one retail fraud case and one subject is wanted for bond violation

CASE ONE

The LPD is investigating a retail fraud case that occured on Jan 31 on the 900 block of East Cavanaugh Road.

The suspect, an unidentified female, was last seen in an older grey Chevy truck.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP

CASE TWO

The LPD is searching for Terry Tarre Bryant, 33. Bryant is 5’07, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bryant is wanted for a bond violation in the City of Lansing.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Bryant, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.