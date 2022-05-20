LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is encouraging individuals to be wary of car thefts, specifically involving Kia and Hyundai cars.

According to a Facebook post from Crime Stoppers, a standard key ignition override is how these thefts are being carried out successfully.

The thieves override the ignition by dismantling the steering column and take over the ignition system by using force.

The following protective measures are recommended for car owners:

Park in areas that are well-lit

Park in a garage if available

Always remove valuables from your car

Always lock your car

Activate the alarm system on your car

Park near buildings, cameras, lighting, etc.

Use a locking mechanism on your cars, such as column collars, steering wheel locks or brake locks

Activate surveillance cameras and make sure they face cars.

If you see something, say something. Report all suspicious activity.

Crime Stoppers says that those parked in large parking lots or apartment complexes are exceptionally susceptible to thefts.

“These thieves can be extremely dangerous, so do not attempt to interact with them. This is a real problem in Grand Rapids. Stay safe,” said the post.

On Wednesday, Lansing Police received a phone call in the afternoon about a suspicious Kia Rio in the Oak Park area.

A man and a woman were inside the car.

The car then rammed into a Lansing Police cruiser before taking off.

The woman then left the car, but the man in the car kept driving, crashing into multiple vehicles before abandoning the car around 916 E. Cesar Chavez Ave.

Police have not been able to find the suspects involved.

The woman pictured below is the woman believed to have been in the stolen Kia Rio yesterday.

Laning Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Shawn Martinez at Shawn.Martinez@lansingmi.gov or by calling 517-483-6856.