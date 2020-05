Lou Anna Simon in court on July 12, 2019.

DETROIT (AP) – A judge has dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon arising from the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.

Simon was ordered to trial last year on charges that she lied to police about her knowledge of a sexual misconduct complaint against Nassar.

Nassar was a campus doctor and now is serving decades in prison.

But Eaton County Judge John Maurer dismissed the case Wednesday, saying the evidence wasn’t sufficient.