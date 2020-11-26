Cristo Rey Community Center to give out Thanksgiving meals

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today volunteers with the Cristo Rey Community Center will be holding its annual Thanksgiving meal for the community. However this year it will look a little different.

This year food will be given out by the hard working volunteers at Cristo Rey in a “to-go” setting.

There are no requirements in order to receive a meal. On the menu will be Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, and more.

If you’re interested, you can find this event located at 1717 N. High St. Food will be given out from Noon to 2 pm today.

It’s unknown how many to-go meals are available, if you’re interested be sure to get there early.