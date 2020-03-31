Crowded conditions close Tippy Dam Recreation Area, more closures likely

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

To help contain the spread of coronavirus and execute Gov. Whitmer’s executive order, the Department of Natural Resources announced it will monitor visitor levels and adherence to social-distancing measures at Michigan state parks and recreational areas and other DNR-managed locations.

Due to a surge in visitors at state parks over the last two weeks – including at Tippy Dam Recreation Area in Manistee County – DNR staff has observed many instances of improper social distancing (not keeping at least 6 feet between individuals) and visitors traveling long distances to visit these outdoor spaces.

Tippy Dam has seen a significant increase in visitors, including people from all areas of the state. This type of nonessential travel could unintentionally increase the spread of COVID-19. To protect visitors, staff and nearby communities, the DNR has closed Tippy Dam Recreation Area, effective immediately, until further notice. The south side access, which is on land managed by Consumers Energy, also will be closed until further notice.

The closure is a result of a Land Use Order of the Director Amendment No. 4 of 2020, signed today by DNR Director Dan Eichinger. Anyone entering Tippy Dam Recreation Area by vehicle, foot or bicycle may receive a civil infraction with fines up to $500. For now, all other state parks and recreation areas, trails and boating access sites remain open to help provide local opportunities to get outdoors; however, social distancing practices must be adhered to in order to keep these state-managed lands open.