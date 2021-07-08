Crystal Falls native to have his documentary premiere at 2021 Humungous Fungus Fest

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich (WJMN) – Every year people gather in the town of Crystal Falls, Michigan all in the name of one thing….FUNGUS. This year the traditional fungus festivities are set to take place July 30th – August 1st.

“We will have a vendor village in the Crystal Falls parking lot, we will have mushroom vendors,” says Barbra Luck the President of the Crystal Falls Business Association. “We will have sidewalk sales up and in the businesses. We will also have rummage sales all through town.”

But this year the festival is offering something unique and extremely special for one former Crystal Falls resident.

“Actually it is new this year and it is super exciting,” said Angie Dohl the manager for the Crystal Theatre. “We are screening the first time ever a documentary called Fungus Among Us which was filmed by Tim Warmanen.”

“Ever since I was really little, 1992, I was 11 years old, and I remember we started having fungus fests every year and I remember being like ‘What are we talking about here?’ and ‘What is this?’ then these shirts starting being everywhere ‘There is a humongous fungus among us’ so I have always wondered like ‘What is the back story on this? Does anyone know what this fungus is or where it is?’ and very few people even knew where it was at all,” said Tim Warmanen the writer, producer, and editor of the documentary. “I couldn’t get a straight answer.”

This curiosity and desire for answers about this phenomenon is what led Warmanen to team up with Logan Hall and Laurie Adrianopoli to dig up all aspects related to this fungus.

Courtesy: The Humongous Fungus Among Us Documentary

“They joined in in 2016 and we started shooting in 2017 and 2018 and kinda went from there,” Warmanen said.

The film covers all things, from interviews with the original scientists who discovered the fungus to the long-lasting effects it has had on the Crystal Falls community.

“I think this is just a really fun documentary that just combines science and a community aspect to it and you really get to see the connection of what a scientific discovery can do for a community which I guess is just something we don’t really hear about that much so I think it is a unique perspective,” said Logan Hall the film shooter and director of the documentary.

The grand premiere of this film will take place at the Crystal Theatre on July 31st at 1 pm CST. You can also catch screenings of the film on July 31st at 7 pm CST as well as at 1 pm CST on August 1st.

“It is all about discoverability and what makes you unique, and this is something that has made Crystal Falls unique for almost 30 years now,” Warmanen said.