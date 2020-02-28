Curious About Careers: Emily Wahls gets some help from young reporter

Our 6 This Morning meteorologist Emily Wahls was recently chosen to be featured in a Curious About Careers segment, which will air in Season 6 of Curious Crew on WKAR-TV. Curious Crew is an Emmy-Award winning kids’ science show produced by WKAR-TV, the PBS affiliate based at Michigan State University. The host, Dr. Rob Stephenson, has a cast of 45 kids – many from the Lansing and mid-Michigan area – who explore STEM concepts through fun, hands-on investigations.

Curious About Careers is hosted by two inquisitive kid reporters who explore careers with female professionals working in careers based on science, technology, engineering, and math. The goal of the segments is to encourage kids – especially girls – to become interested and passionate about science. In this segment of Curious About Careers, Curious Crew explorer Genesis dives into what it takes to be a TV Meteorologist!

You can watch the Season 6 premiere of Curious Crew on Monday, March 2nd, at 5:30 PM on WKAR. You can also find these episodes online. Some of the STEM topics Dr. Rob and his Curious Crew will explore this season include convection, sound waves, and bowling!

Episodes air on PBS stations across the country, and this January, Curious Crew was honored with an award from the National Education Telecommunications Association (NETA) for its educational content. And this season, the show is incorporating Next Generation Science Standards, which are now being implemented in science classrooms at schools nationwide

WKAR-TV is gearing up for Season 7 of Curious Crew this summer and will hold a casting call for kids at its studios on Saturday, May 2nd.