Customers finally remove vehicles from locked Maaco shop

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Customers are removing their vehicles from the Lansing Maaco this morning.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was there to make sure the process ran smoothly.

Some people have been asking to remove their vehicles from the locked shop after nearly two months of waiting.

The owner of the Maaco, Doug Parks, stopped showing up to work and that left customers in the dark. This meant his customers had no way of getting their cars back.

Customers were cautioned to have a back-up plan this morning in case their vehicles did not start or had flat tires.

Owners also needed to have the title of the vehicle and a driver’s license present. This is the only way the deputy can release the cars to the owners.