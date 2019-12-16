Customers still seeking answers after auto shop closes suddenly

Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting located at 2919 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing, MI 48910 closed it’s doors suddenly.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s been two weeks since Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting in Lansing closed suddenly.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Larry Miller, a Maaco customer said.

He’s not alone.

Customers told 6 News they dropped their vehicles at the Maaco off of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and they aren’t sure when the owner, Doug Parks, will be back to re-open the shop.

A note posted on the door of Maaco in Lansing. The auto shop has not re-opened since the sign was posted and the owner can’t be reached.

“Doug is a reliable person. Doug’s been here for a long time. If Doug’s having a medical situation, I can’t be mad at him,” Miller said.

His truck has been trapped inside Maaco since Nov. 11, after he dropped it off for the fourth time to have a paint job re-done.

“I’ve been dealing with this situation for going on two years now because the job they did on my truck was not that very good and he had to do it over and that’s why it’s in here now,” Miller said.

And he wants it back.

“They told me actually that a representative would be here today to actually let people get they vehicles out of here, and that’s why I’m down here,” Miller said.

Two other customers that showed up Monday morning, were told the same thing.

“They told me that somebody would be here today at 9 with the police, but nobody showed up,” Michael Watkins said.

Watkins paid 885 dollars to have his car painted. The shop didn’t do the work correctly, so he brought it back on Oct 14th. It’s been stuck there ever since.

“I work up the street and I would sit up here just to see if I see any activities or whatever because I put a lot of money into my car. I don’t even have my license plate to even transfer it to another vehicle so it just, it’s a real inconvenience,” Watkins said.

People have left multiple notes on the door of Maaco, urging the Owner of the shop to contact his customers.

6 News spoke to the landlord who said neither he nor Maaco Corporate has been able to reach Parks, but police conducted a welfare check and Parks was home. According to the landlord, Parks told police he’s facing medical issues.

The landlord said Parks has rented the building for around 25 years, but now, he plans to evict him. On Dec 5th, the landlord filed a demand for possession. A hearing will be held on Jan 8th, 2020 which would be the earliest date the landlord will get legal control of the building.

The landlord added that Maaco Corporate is working to draft an agreement that will allow them to return vehicles to their owners. He added between now and then, Parks can still decide to re-open the shop and face customers himself.

Any affected consumers are asked to call the Secretary of State’s Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at (517) 335-1410.