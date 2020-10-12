Daily COVID-19 briefing: 76% of all COVID-19 cases recovered

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 1,809 coronavirus cases documented from both Sunday and Monday October 11 and 12.

There are also seven cumulative deaths reported in between Sunday and Monday.

The state’s COVID-19 total is 136,465 cases with 6,898 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recovered in Michigan is 104,271 –which means 76% of all cases documented by the state health department have recovered.

In Michigan’s lower peninsula, cases per million people is highest in Oceana, Macomb and Wayne Counties. In the upper peninsula, Delta, Menominee, Iron and Houghton Counties have the highest case rate per million people at more than 19,000 cases.

High case positivity rate is indicated by more than 17,277 cases per 1 million people on the state health department’s website.

In other news, the New York Times has been tracking COVID-19 cases at universities and colleges in the U.S. Currently, COVID-19 totals clock in at 5,265 cases across 39 different higher education institutions.

Michigan State University, the university with the highest enrollment in Michigan, consequently has the most amount of COVID-19 cases documented, at 1,420, according to the New York Times’ numbers, which were last updated October 8. The MSU COVID-19 dashboard published by the university itself displays 1,614 cases as of October 12.