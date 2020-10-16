Daily COVID-19 numbers: 2,015 cases, 14 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s 7-day moving average for COVID-19 positive tests is at its highest since the end of May 2020 at 4.2% today.

That number becomes more cautionary when it reaches 5% and above, according to the World Health Organization.

On May 12, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing (ie, out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19) of should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Michigan is among 19 other states, including its neighbors, Ohio and Illinois, which fall under that 5.0% threshold.

But Illinois barely makes the cut. Its 7-day moving average for COVID-19 positive tests is 4.99%.

Ohio’s 7-day average is 4.27% and Michigan’s is 4.2%.

Another 33 other states have tests above 5.0%, including Michigan’s western neighbor, Wisconsin, whose 7-day test-positive rate is 22.87%.

Today, the health department reported 2,015 new COVID-19 cases with 14 new deaths.

Cases are on the rise in the state, and that’s in part due to the back-to-school season among pre-school to college-aged students.

You can view all the school-related outbreak reporting online here.

Locally, in Ingham, Clinton, Eaton Gratiot, Hillsdale, Jackson Lenawee, Livingston and Shiawassee Counties, the most amount of COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care facilities, according to the state’s outbreak reporting site.