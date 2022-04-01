LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Through a partnership with the Capital Area District Library, WLNS is going to be giving out three Kindle reading tablets on the “Daily Digital Debrief”

To enter into the drawing, it’s very simple. All’s you have to do is comment on the “Daily Digital Debrief” on Facebook and say something like “hey Andrew” or “pick me!”

That will get you entered into a drawing for Monday’s show.

And we’re going to be doing the same thing two more times. To enter into Wednesday’s drawing, comment on Tuesday’s show. To enter into Friday’s drawing, comment on Thursday’s show. Comments are allowed until midnight.

CADL is giving out the Kindles to celebrate National Library Week, which is April 3-9.