Shelley Luther, a Texas salon owner, who was recently arrested for opening up her hair is expected to meet with Owosso barber Karl Manke later today.

In a press release, Luther said, “Karl, like many of the barbers and hairdressers in Dallas, is a fixture of the community, and has cut hair for generations of Michigan families.”

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. today outside of Karl’s barbershop.

6 news reporter Araceli Crescencio will have updates later today.