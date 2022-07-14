LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Old Town’s Dam Jam Music Festival is back in Lansing showcasing what organizers say are some up-and-coming talents from Nashville.

The festival held at the Brenke Fish Ladder kicks off Thursday at 5:01 p.m. and will run until Saturday, July 16, at 11 p.m.

Thursday night will feature country artists Shy Carter, Avery Anna and Reyna Roberts.

There will also be free hip-hop and alternative rock acts, who will jam the night away on Friday and Saturday, including Detroit-based rapper Jay Pitts.

“The Dam Jam Music Festival has evolved over the last several years, and we are thrilled to bring this year`s event back bigger and better than ever. The stage, the talent, you won’t want to miss it. Festivals like this allow us to showcase how Lansing is an exciting place to be, and that we can transform unique spaces in our community to showcase the best artists here in Michigan and beyond.” Josh Holliday, communications and events director of Lansing 5:01

This three-day festival will have a unique atmosphere of its own, being a pop-up music venue.

Lansing’s 5:01 is putting this on, with hopes to bring the community together and celebrate talent locally. The event will also be sponsored by 100.7 FM WITL.

Drinks will be available for purchase while music goers roam around and enjoy the scenic views of the Grand River. The Lansing Brewing company, is ready, with plenty of drinks on hand to serve.

Tickets are $10 for the concerts on Thursday and free to the community on July 15-16.