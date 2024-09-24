GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two juveniles after been arrested after more than 70 vehicles were damaged in a northern Michigan city.

The damage to the cars in the Cheboygan area ranged from damage to the mirrors to deflated tires to rocks put in the fuel tank, Michigan State Police say in a social media post. Along with the car damage, there was also graffiti painted throughout Cheboygan, MSP says.

Using security camera footage and an interview, troopers were able to identify one of the suspects. Two juveniles have been charged, MSP says.

Cheboygan is located up north along Lake Huron. It has a population of around 4,700, according to the 2020 census.