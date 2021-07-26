Dana Nessel joins coalition urging Congress to pass disability transportation bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Monday that she will be joining a coalition of 18 state attorneys general calling on Congress to pass the All Stations Accessibility Program Act of 2021 (ASAP.)

The bill aims to give disabled Americans equal access to state and local public transportation.

The ASAP act was introduced to the Senate by Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Bob Casey (D-PA.)

Sister legislation was introduced in the House by Illinois Representatives Jesus Garcia and Marie Newman.

“Even as we celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we must recognize there is work yet to be done to ensure equal opportunities for people with disabilities,” Nessel said. “Access to transportation is critical and ensures that all members of society can be active participants in their communities. As such, I join my colleagues in urging Congress to pass the ASAP Act.”

“The ASAP Act will establish a grant program dedicated to assisting state and local governments in upgrading legacy rail stations, or those that were in operation before the ADA’s effective date. The program would appropriate $10 billion over 10 years, and each grant will fund 90% of a project’s net cost,” Nessel’s office said in a press release.

“Recipients can use grant funding to develop plans for projects aimed at accommodating individuals with a wide range of disabilities, including physical, sensory, and developmental disabilities. Each project plan must also ensure equitable service to all riders regardless of income, age, race or ability.”