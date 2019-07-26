Dangerous water conditions close swimming at a Michigan state park

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) - A 38-year-old man is missing after he was swept into Lake Michigan on Thursday.

Searchers were continuing to look for Herrmann Friday.

Officials are warning about fast currents and high water levels at river mouths that empty into the lake.

The Mason County sheriff’s office wants state officials to make the Big Sable River mouth off limits to swimmers until water levels go down.

A 14-year-old girl and 18-year-old man have died in separate swimming incidents since July 18.