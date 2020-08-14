Data shows racial gap in policing

Black Americans five times more likely to be stopped by police, statistics show
(CBS) – Body camera footage from two of George Floyd’s arresting officers shows him sobbing and pleading. This comes more than 11 weeks after Floyd’s death, when protests over racial inequality in policing have not disappeared. On average, Black men and women are five times more likely to be apprehended by the police, compared to White people. Too often, those encounters prove to be violent. CBS’s Michelle Miller reports.